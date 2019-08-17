Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Margaret M. Foran bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $108,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,128.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 104,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,276. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.95.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,366,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,043,772. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

