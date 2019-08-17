Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

MTEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Molecular Templates from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.58.

NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.06. 80,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,222. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 113.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 51.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 365,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the second quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 453.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 557.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

