MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.65.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $83.39 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $172,809.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,072,849 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 415,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,901 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $4,329,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 300,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 48,722 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

