MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.63

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and traded as low as $18.34. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 7,703 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.57.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

