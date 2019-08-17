MintCoin Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $9.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

