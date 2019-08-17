Mindexcoin (MIC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00269091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.01301658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

