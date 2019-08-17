MidasProtocol (MAS) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One MidasProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $89,504.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00268675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.01302062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094535 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,500,000 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

