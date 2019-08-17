Metal Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Metal has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Metal has a total market cap of $13.56 million and $10.37 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00268207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.01305071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023071 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011689 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00094583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,138,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Kyber Network, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Tidex, Livecoin, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.