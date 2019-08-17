MetaHash (MHC) Achieves Market Cap of $17.90 Million

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, MetaHash has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. MetaHash has a total market cap of $17.90 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00269278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.01309704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00094524 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About MetaHash

MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. MetaHash’s total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins. The official message board for MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaHash is metahash.org

Buying and Selling MetaHash

MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.