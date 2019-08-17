Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.47

Mesoblast limited (ASX:MSB)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.45. Mesoblast shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 552,583 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.58.

Mesoblast Company Profile (ASX:MSB)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

