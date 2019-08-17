Merculet Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Merculet has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $135,216.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Kucoin, Hotbit and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00269278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.01309704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00094524 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,485,713,864 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.