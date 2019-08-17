Melon Price Reaches $4.11 on Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Melon has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $3,170.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00039779 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Kraken, IDEX and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00267926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.01305000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00094782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,787 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bitsane, Liqui, Kraken, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.