MedicCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $36,908.00 and approximately $2,799.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 288,005,616 coins and its circulating supply is 288,005,179 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.