MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.23 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $14.23 million and $1.38 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cashierest, Kryptono and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.41 or 0.04914392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047713 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000175 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000956 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,392,360,095 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kryptono, Upbit, Bittrex, Cashierest, Coinrail, IDEX, CPDAX, Coinsuper and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

