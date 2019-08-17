Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Mdu Resources Group comprises 1.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

MDU traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. 852,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Williams Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO David L. Goodin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,693.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward A. Ryan bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $86,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $302,433.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

