Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Up to $79.53

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.24, but opened at $79.53. Match Group shares last traded at $82.47, with a volume of 2,509,200 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 166.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $2,010,212.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,565.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $306,725.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $744,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,248 shares of company stock worth $11,044,247. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,207,000 after purchasing an additional 425,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,829,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Match Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,899,000 after purchasing an additional 233,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,041,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,053,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

