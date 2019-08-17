Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 146.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 23.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 15,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $4,323,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,030,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,479,075,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.28. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $283.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

