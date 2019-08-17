Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,237,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $131,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $105,239,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 31.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,318,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,180 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 176.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,663,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,905 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,780,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1,482.6% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,173,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MFC. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,206. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.55%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.