Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.54

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and traded as low as $6.23. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 1,270 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 386,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

