M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $115.32

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.32 and traded as high as $114.50. M Winkworth shares last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 2,172 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 million and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

