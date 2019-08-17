Lympo (LYM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62,053.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $62,053.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00266574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.01305524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022550 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00095035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, Allbit, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, IDEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

