LRM Coin (LRM) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded 71.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, LRM Coin has traded down 60.8% against the US dollar. One LRM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. LRM Coin has a total market capitalization of $2,231.00 and $18.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00269162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.60 or 0.01296950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000443 BTC.

LRM Coin Coin Profile

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com . LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, STEX, Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LRM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

