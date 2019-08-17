Loopring [NEO] (LRN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $935.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $935.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, IDAX, DragonEX and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00268675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.01302062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094535 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

