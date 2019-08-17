Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0270 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $459,770.00 and $73,223.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00560283 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003562 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000409 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001012 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,055,439 coins and its circulating supply is 17,055,427 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

