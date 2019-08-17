Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livexlive Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Livexlive Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livexlive Media has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.56.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.37. Livexlive Media has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 297.90% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 1,002,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Livexlive Media by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,276 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Livexlive Media by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Livexlive Media by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 85,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Livexlive Media by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

