LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) rose 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.24, approximately 899,068 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 685,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Get LivePerson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $117,852.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 269.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 111.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.