Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. Purchases 24,553 Shares

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 24,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,061.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCTX remained flat at $$0.92 during trading on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

