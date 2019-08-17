Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 99.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,235,665 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 33,491.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,828 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 20,056.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,451,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $126,732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,573,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,554,790,000 after acquiring an additional 636,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $98,506,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Linde from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

LIN traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.79. 1,186,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $206.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

