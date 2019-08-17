Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Position Reduced by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 42.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,434 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,385,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,117,000 after buying an additional 396,166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after purchasing an additional 186,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after purchasing an additional 152,649 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 621,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 128.1% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 209,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 117,839 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.45 per share, for a total transaction of $176,582.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,192.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Aryeh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.51 per share, for a total transaction of $109,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,144.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,600 shares of company stock worth $955,507 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 300,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $278.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 389.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

