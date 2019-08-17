Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Up 7.7% in July

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 671,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,093,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,105,000 after buying an additional 2,090,241 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,728,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,613,000 after buying an additional 1,640,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,080,000 after buying an additional 102,171 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,613,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,325,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,685,000 after buying an additional 187,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.66. 237,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $47.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

