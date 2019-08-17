LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 743 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,824,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,703,000 after acquiring an additional 227,212 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.84. 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

