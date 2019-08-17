LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 348.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.41. 13,804,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,697,970. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

In related news, VP John Murphy sold 84,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $4,219,156.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,412.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,761 shares of company stock worth $16,182,125. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

