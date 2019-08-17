LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,583 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,488,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,889 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $270,738,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,227,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,599,000 after acquiring an additional 987,039 shares in the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 970,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 283,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,911,000.

Shares of HYG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,780,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,394,301. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $87.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

