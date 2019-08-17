LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $27.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 17.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 156,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,567,000 after acquiring an additional 187,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.49. 1,904,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.