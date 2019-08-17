LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,127 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $115,207,000 after purchasing an additional 127,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,217,002 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $457,298,000 after purchasing an additional 482,575 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 518.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,810 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. 2,222,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,268. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nomura lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $82,359.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,871.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,866 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

