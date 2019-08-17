Lethean Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $104.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Lethean has a market cap of $426,176.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00268397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.01311222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 767,761,408 coins and its circulating supply is 697,761,408 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

