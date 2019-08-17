Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday.

TSE:LNF opened at C$15.24 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a 52 week low of C$14.01 and a 52 week high of C$18.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

