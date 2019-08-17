Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Wedbush set a $62.00 price target on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,231.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 9.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 113,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Lennar by 64.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 273,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 107,299 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 54,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 131.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. 4,431,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. Lennar has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

