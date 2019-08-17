Lendingblock Market Capitalization Achieves $5.63 Million (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Lendingblock has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $55,493.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One Lendingblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Liquid and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00269596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.01302709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00094638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock launched on March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,241,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, Bilaxy, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

