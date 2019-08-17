Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 63,725 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 63,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $830,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,153 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $66,370.64.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 900 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $11,565.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,298,000.00.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.83. Legacy Housing Corp has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

LEGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Oak Ridge Finl. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

