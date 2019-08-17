LATOKEN (LA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.30 Million

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0963 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a market cap of $36.61 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00269257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.23 or 0.01296311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094874 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000438 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN was first traded on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN, COSS, OKEx, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

