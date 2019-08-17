Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$3.40 to C$3.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a research note on Thursday.

Largo Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

