Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 52,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTGR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,359,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,210,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,569,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetGear alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $115,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $45,175.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,158. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 200,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,566. NetGear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.72.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). NetGear had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.