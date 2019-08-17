Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 6,741 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.79. 851,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.92 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

