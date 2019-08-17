Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 55.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,846. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $3,954,234.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,910,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,822,971 shares of company stock worth $101,219,941. 34.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

