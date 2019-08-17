Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $855,000 Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

FRT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.65. 649,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,692. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $115.09 and a 52 week high of $139.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 65.49%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.