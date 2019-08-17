Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 158.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 31.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 19.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aaron’s news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $77,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Lindsay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock worth $2,111,246. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 552,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $968.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.50 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $72.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $67.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

