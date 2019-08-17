Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Dillard’s worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,535,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. 2,022,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,183. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $154,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.86 per share, for a total transaction of $45,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,572. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

