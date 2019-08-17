Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ubiquiti Networks were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 7,992.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after acquiring an additional 161,361 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 62,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 47,525.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 52,753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 344.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $4,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti Networks alerts:

UBNT stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.39. 427,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.28. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $174.95.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 180.91% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Ubiquiti Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBNT. BidaskClub downgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.