Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 10,013 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 60.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 40,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,801,000 after purchasing an additional 758,069 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Compass Point set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. 6,262,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,754,219. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

